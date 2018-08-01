Shannon Sharpe Is Tired Of Charles Barkley’s Comments Against LeBron James

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is a bit pissed off with Charles Barkley after his latest comments aimed at LeBron James. The NFL Hall of Famer responded to Barkley’s comments that James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers because he is more worried about Hollywood instead of Basketball on his show Undisputed on FS1.

Sharpe even let a curse word slip out while stated what Barkley is full of.

Video Source: Fox Sports

