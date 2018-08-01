Donald Trump sat down African-American pastors at the White House today to talk about initiatives surrounding the Black community and Prison reform. Faith leaders include Bishop Harry Jackson of the Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, Pastor Paula White New Destiny Christian Center, in Apopka, Florida and Pastor Alveda King.
Donald Trump Meets With Pastors At The White House [Video] was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours