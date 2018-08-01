Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To Streaming Service

News that a documentary on the musical past of Nation of Islam leader Min. Louis Farrakhan will air on Netflix broke earlier this week, but it appears that the announcement was a mistake. The streaming service says that the news was the result of internal communication and that the documentary will not air as planned.

Variety reports:

A company spokesperson on Tuesday said that reports that the streaming service would add the documentary “My Life’s Journey Through Music” next month were the result of a communication error.

“This film will not be released on Netflix,” the spokesperson said. “Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan announced on Twitter Monday that the film, which he helped make, would be coming to the service in August. “On August 1st, watch the premiere of my music documentary ‘My Life’s Journey Through Music’ on @netflix,” the Nation of Islam leader wrote. The film was also included last week on a list published by British site the Independent of movies coming to the U.K. version of Netflix in August.

Although his fiery image has cooled somewhat in recent years, Farrakhan still faces criticism on what his critics say are his antisemitic viewpoints that he has expressed over the years. Netflix isn’t linking the leader’s controversial past to the decision not to run the documentary, however.

