The Philadelphia district attorney has dropped the first-degree murder charge for the suspect in the fatal Rittenhouse Square of a Philadelphia real estate developer. Michael White, 20, is now being charged with third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 12 stabbing death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Morgan State University Student Charged With Murder Was Reduced was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: