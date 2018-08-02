CLOSE
The DMV
Morgan State University Student Charged With Murder Was Reduced

Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

The Philadelphia district attorney has dropped the first-degree murder charge for the suspect in the fatal Rittenhouse Square of a Philadelphia real estate developer. Michael White, 20, is now being charged with third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 12 stabbing death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Morgan State University Student Charged With Murder Was Reduced was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

