Morgan State University Student Charged With Murder Was Reduced

The Philadelphia district attorney has dropped the first-degree murder charge for the suspect in the fatal Rittenhouse Square of a Philadelphia real estate developer. Michael White, 20, is now being charged with third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 12 stabbing death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.
