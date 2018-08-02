EA Sports Removes Colin Kaepernick’s Name From Song Off Madden 19

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2016 but his name is still making waves in the sport of Football. Kapernick’s name was removed from a song from the upcoming Madden 19 game. In the YG song “Big Bank,” Big Sean recited the lines:

Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s*** You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

His name was also removed from a song off Madden 18.

Colin’s name isn’t profane so why would the gaming company make the move to delete Kapernick’s name from a song? The former Quarterback currently is suing the NFL for collusion, saying that the NFL Owners are working as a unit to keep him out the league.

Oh!!!!! @EAMaddenNFL who told you to edit Colin’s name out???? @nfl ? @NFLPA Curious minds want to know 👁 Thanks Jean for the info!!! If you guys see more shady stuff send it over. https://t.co/EIBQbaQ5SA — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 2, 2018

EA Sports has no comment at this time.

