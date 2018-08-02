CLOSE
Sports
Home > Sports

EA Sports Removes Colin Kaepernick’s Name From Song Off Madden 19

Feed Me To The Wolves Now I Lead The Pack And S*** /You Boys All Cap, I’m More Colin Kaepernick

Leave a comment
Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Franciso 49ers

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2016 but his name is still making waves in the sport of Football. Kapernick’s name was removed from a song from the upcoming Madden 19 game. In the YG song “Big Bank,” Big Sean recited the lines:

Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s***

You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

His name was also removed from a song off Madden 18.

Colin’s name isn’t profane so why would the gaming company make the move to delete Kapernick’s name from a song? The former Quarterback currently is suing the NFL for collusion, saying that the NFL Owners are working as a unit to keep him out the league.

EA Sports has no comment at this time.

EA Sports Removes Colin Kaepernick’s Name From Song Off Madden 19 was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close