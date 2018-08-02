It’s a new day in New York City, as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced earlier this week that his office will “no longer prosecute most charges for the use or possession of marijuana,” High Times reports.

Of course there are still some exceptions pertaining to selling it. The site states, “Offenders observed selling cannabis or caught with marijuana packaged for individual sales could be charged with possession if a case for sales could not be established. Additionally, individuals who pose a demonstrated threat to public safety could also face possession or use charges. ‘Examples include a defendant currently under active investigation for a violent offense or other serious crime,’ according to the district attorney’s new guidelines.”

Did you think there wouldn’t be some sort of a catch?! Hit the flip to see how the city is reacting and chime in with your thoughts here. It’s safe to say folks are ready to get high as a kite in celebration.

ICYMI: NYC Will No Longer Prosecute People For Using Or Possessing Weed was originally published on globalgrind.com

