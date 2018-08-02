You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds Lawsuit

Remember that time Amber Rose told everyone she bought Ace Of Diamonds? Well, the strip club promptly sued her because it wasn’t true, and the lawsuit has finally been settled.

Reports the Blast:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the owners of Ace of Diamonds have dropped their legal battle against Amber Rose. All parties involved in the case have agreed to reach a settlement in principle that will resolve all claims.

Rose was sued in 2017 by SKWS Enterprises, who were upset after Rose told the crowd during the 2017 All Def Movie Awards that she had bought Ace of Diamonds. SKWS said that was not true and sued Rose for slander and sought $1 million in damages.

Along the way, Rose tried to trademark the name Ace of Diamonds, but that was denied.

The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Typically, you can’t get sued for slander if it’s not a lie. Just saying.

