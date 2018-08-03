A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez “Best Friend,” Imasu! “Young Boy” & More | Daily Visuals

While Cardi B and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s been getting the lions share of New York’s attention for the past few months, the Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s gotten lost in the mix. But now that the aforementioned artists have quieted down a bit A Boogie’s making his move back into the spotlight.

Linking up with Toronto’s Tory Lanez in “Best Friend,” the Boogie Down representative has some fun with a gang of young women while playing pool and pinball machines. Lawd how we miss the arcade scene.

Imasu! Meanwhile takes a stroll through his hood and lamps with his homies in front of some sweet whips for his clip to “Young Boy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Father, Snap Dogg, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. TORY LANEZ – “BEST FRIEND”

IMASU! – “YOUNG BOY”

FATHER – “WE HAD A DEAL”

SNAP DOGG – “SLIDE”

YUNG BLEU – “UNAPPRECIATED”

QUEEN KEY FT. KING LOUIE – “TOES OUT”

