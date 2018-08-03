CLOSE
Trump Once Again Proves He Has An Unhealthy Obsession With Maxine Waters

He is attacking her again.

Trump cannot stop talking about Maxine Waters. At a rally yesterday (August 2) in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he randomly brought up the 79-year-old representative for California’s 43rd congressional district.

Trump said, “You know who the new star [of the Democratic party] is? Maxine Waters!” The crowd wildly booed. He continued, “Very low IQ. Low IQ. Maxine Waters, she’s like their new star.”

Trump has been attacking Waters for months. It got worse after June 22, when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked by the owner to leave Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. Sanders whined on Twitter. Waters encouraged people to protest, saying, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

Trump, in what many perceived to be a threat, wrote on Twitter, “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Congressman Cedric Richmond said in a statement, “In exercising her constitutional right to freedom of speech at a recent rally, Congresswoman Waters did not, as she has made clear, encourage violence, like President Trump has been doing since the election. She, instead, encouraged Americans to exercise their constitutional rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly by letting President Trump and members of his Administration know that separating young immigrant children from their parents is not who we are as a country.”

Trump clearly has an unhealthy obsession with Maxine Waters. Maybe he should focus on the lawsuit against his administration for taking healthcare away from millions of people rather than her.

