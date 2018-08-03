WWE Wrestler Glenn “Kane” Jacobs Wins Tennessee Mayoral Race

WWE wrestler Kane has a new job: Mayor

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs won the Knox County, Tennessee mayoral race defeating Democratic nominee Linda Haney. Jacobs is a Republican and won the red county by nearly two-thirds of the more than 80,000 total ballots cast. When Kane is not in the squared circle, he and his wife operate a local insurance and real estate company.

Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018

Jacobs started his wrestling career in the early 90’s. He made his first major appearance in the then WWF as Issac Yankem, DDS, a 6 foot 8 demented dentist. In 1997, Jacobs became the character that would change his career forever. Kane, the brother of the legendary Undertaker would strike fear in wrestlers and fans for 20-plus years. He would go on to win multiple championships with the WWE including becoming a two-time Heavyweight Champion.

