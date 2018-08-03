Ciara has completely inspired the Internet ever since she dropped her fierce “Level Up” music video.

Dancers around the world have given their all, dropping moves for the #LevelUpChallenge.

Some people nailed Ciara’s choreography step-by-step…

While others took things to a whole new level…

I guess that’s what the song requires right?

Swipe through for some of the best interpretations of CiCi’s #LevelUpChallenge, and hopefully you will come away inspired, hype, or just plain entertained!

Dance Like Ciara: The Best #LevelUpChallege Fan Videos So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: