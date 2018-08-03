Dance Like Ciara: The Best #LevelUpChallege Fan Videos So Far

Ciara has completely inspired the Internet ever since she dropped her fierce “Level Up” music video.
Dancers around the world have given their all, dropping moves for the #LevelUpChallenge.
Some people nailed Ciara’s choreography step-by-step…
#GlobalGrindDance: Right from the ATL, they killed this!🔥🔥 • Thanks @carselyse! • #GlobalGrind #dance #LevelUpGG ・・・ TAG @parrisgoebel & @ciara ⬇️ •• When it’s 2am and your friends say, “Let’s do the #LevelUpChallenge” •• You say YASS, clean your trio, shoot it, and then get reposted by one of your biggest idols @parrisgoebel 😱👑😈 •• Dancing with my besties @ivan.alejandro & @cameron_seeley •• Thank you @ciara for this new jam •• #LevelUpChallenge @officialroyalfamilydancecrew #royalfamily #royalfamilydancecrew #levelup @ellentube
While others took things to a whole new level…
#GlobalGrindDance: And it’s only right that we show #Jersey some love, the inspiration behind #Ciara’s “#LevelUp”!🙌🏾🔥 • Thanks @juju125_ ! • #GlobalGrind #dance #LevelUpGG ・・・ You know Jersey Had to Touch it it’s only Right ! Level Up 🔋❗️❗️🤩 w/ @ani973_ Song by @ciara Keep tagging @ciara as much as you can #YFD #Jersey #levelupchallenge
I guess that’s what the song requires right?
Swipe through for some of the best interpretations of CiCi’s #LevelUpChallenge, and hopefully you will come away inspired, hype, or just plain entertained!
