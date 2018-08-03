CLOSE
Watch: Diggy Simmons Returns To Rap With New Single “It Is What It Is”

Welcome back, Diggy.

Diggy Simmons is making his big return to music today with a new single he titled “It Is What It Is.” Before dropping the simple yet stunning visual, he hit Twitter to talk about the hiatus he took. It turns out, “It Is What It Is” has everything to do with the many personal issues he’s overcome in recent years. He tweeted:

Check out his latest offering up top and also, we still can’t believe Diggy is a grown ass man now.

