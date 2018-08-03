Karena Evans is a name you need to know.
The 22-year-old director just delivered Drake‘s “In My Feelings” video starring LaLa Anthony, Shiggy, Phylicia Rashad, and more—and it was everything we could’ve hoped for. She’s also the brilliant woman behind the visuals for “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” which—if you ask us—are two of the best videos the 6 God has ever put out.
But these aren’t the only dope videos in Karena’s archives. Hit the flip to see what else she’s had her hand in.
Karena Evans, The 22-Year-Old Woman Behind Drake’s Most Brilliant Videos was originally published on globalgrind.com
