Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record, Sells Over 10 Million Copies

NBA 2K is easily the best basketball video game franchise on the market. The most recent installment, NBA 2K18 reached a significant milestone putting it in a class all by itself.

2K announced in a press release yesterday (August 2nd) that NBA 2K18 is now the most popular game in the history of the history of the famed franchise. The game has set a new franchise by moving 10 million copies. On top of that, the game has indeed been resonating with fans because there has been over two billion games in total that includes MyTeam, MyCareer, Play Now & Pro-Am games played .

On Twitter, 2K shared popped it’s electronic collar breaking down the impressive numbers that inlcudes over 31.5 million MyPlayer characters created and over 618 million hours logged in by players. A very impressive numbers for the game that featured Boston Celtics crafty PG, Kyrie Irving on the standard edition and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal on the Legend Edition of the game.

What a milestone! A special thank you to all of our fans for making this happen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bx08zGxGQT — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) August 2, 2018

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, added this on the game’s success:

“NBA 2K18 is our highest-selling sports title ever, and a testament to the tireless hard work and innovation of the team at Visual Concepts. The ability to improve consistently upon an annual series and grow its audience reflects the team’s drive to remain on the leading-edge of pop culture and finding new and exciting ways to captivate and engage players.”

Greg Thomas, President, Visual Concepts added:

“Without the tremendous passion, ambition, and dedication of the entire team at Visual Concepts, a milestone of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible. It’s incredibly rewarding that the team’s hard work and desire to achieve greatness in NBA 2K has reached so many fans around the globe, and now we look forward to the challenge of setting new benchmarks with the upcoming release of NBA 2K19.”

It’s safe to assume that there is a strong possibilty NBA 2K19 will do the same or eclispe these numbers. With the 2K League picking up steam, the NBA’s rising popularity the sky is the limit for the video game franchise.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty

Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record, Sells Over 10 Million Copies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: