Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia On ‘Astroworld’ Album Cover

Travis Scott is already catching heat for his third studio effort, which just dropped. Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy is being accused of purposely excluding a model due to her sexuality.

Earlier this week, the Texas-born rapper debuted the artwork for his Astroworld LP. Shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, the cover depicts an adult-themed amusement park with scantily clad women near the entrance.

Astroworld 8/3 @david_lachapelle A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

Prior to his Instagram post gold giant heads, as depicted on the art, appeared throughout the country at high profile lifestyle locations including Amoeba Records in Los Angeles and Magic City in Atlanta. Naturally, the pop-up landmarks drew excitement from his fans for the release but not everyone is pleased with the “Goosebumps” rapper.

Apparently, transgender model Amanda Lepore was originally included in the shoot but failed to make the final cut. She took to social media to express her disappointment and pondered publicly why she was edited out.

“It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted ” she stated. Amanda can be seen arching over on the left side.

The news spread quickly throughout the online LGBT community. Ru-Paul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria took offense to the slight and accused Scott of being transphobic.

Also if I hear one more whack ass opinion regarding Amanda “blocking the iconic Travis statute” or “b-b-b-but what about caitlyn Jenner!” or “artistic preference” or really anything similar I’m going to lose my mind… call shit like it is and don’t blame art for ur transphobia — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018

David LaChappelle denies any discrimination. “Stuff happens not everything’s a hate situation” he stated. “Everybody wants to explain everything with some phobia or whatever . . . ain’t nothing to do with hating.”

Scott’s camp chimed in and said they used the photo they were given as is—they weren’t even aware of Lepore was removed.

Earlier this year he had his first child with Kylie Jenner who’s father is transgender (Caitlyn Jenner). Astroworld will be available Friday, August 3.

