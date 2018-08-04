Black Woman Punches White Woman For Ripping Black Lives Matter Sign

For reasons unbeknownst to us, a Minneapolis white woman thought it would be a good idea to walk up to an African-American woman during a Black Lives Matter protest, scream in her face and rip up her sign. That is, until the Black woman punched her square in the jaw.

According to Fox 9 News reporter Karen Scullin, the unidentified woman complained that the group of people protesting the shooting of Thurman Blevins, a Black man who shot and killed while running away from the police, were stopping her from being able to go home. Apparently the group was in the way of the public transit via the light rail and the buses.

But instead of being polite, walking around or just being patient and waiting, the woman “came storming into [the] center of what was a circle of protesters” and therefore got dealt with in a violent way from a Black woman who clearly has had enough of this type of entitled behavior.

What led2 punch:woman was in blocked train came storming in2 center of what was a circle of protesters.She was screaming she wanted to go home. At some pt she grabbed a "Justice 4 June" poster & crumpled it- then an apparent protester threw a few punches. she was scared & shaking — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) August 1, 2018

After the altercation, the white woman started crying, running to a nearby police officer whining that she “just wanted to go home.”

Take a look for yourself:

Police didn’t detain either woman.

The rest of the protest was relatively non-violent with no arrests made that July 31 evening. .

CBS News reported that the protests erupted after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman decided to not charge the officers involved in the June 23 deadly shooting of Blevins. The two officers say that Blevins, 31, aimed his gun and them, despite them shooting at him as he was running away.

Vox reported that looking at recently released bodycam footage:

Two police officers found Blevins in a residential area, while they were reportedly responding to a 911 call that someone was firing a gun into the air. The police officers, Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, quickly and vocally identified that Blevins had a firearm. They got out of their car, telling him, “Put your fucking hands up.” Blevins began to run, and police chased him — telling him to put his hands up and that they would shoot him. Blevins claimed he didn’t do anything and didn’t have a gun.

Blevins’ sister told CBS that while her brother had a gun, he ran away because he was afraid of the police.

“It was the way that they approached him when they came out of the vehicle,” Darlynn said.

“I mean, who else is not going to run if somebody is behind me telling me ‘I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to kill you.’”

Prior to the fatal shooting, a woman called 911 claiming that someone was drunk and shooting a gun in the air.

