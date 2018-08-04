Not sure why some men still feel like loving your woman, being faithful and respectful to her is “being corny”.

Slim Thug put his foot in his mouth earlier this week, suggesting that Ciara must be with Russell Wilson for the money because he’s a “corny dude” and not “cool” like Future.

He’s since apologized, after Ciara low key called him out.

The “Level Up” singer even broke down her definition of what “Cool” really means.

As the great Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Hit the flip to check out these ladies who made some changes to their dating habits and got different results.

From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys was originally published on globalgrind.com

