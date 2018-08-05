CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade

Leave a comment
E! 2012 Upfront

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/E / Getty

If you’ve been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know how much that family’s lives have changed over the years.

 

New money, new clothes, new homes, new deals, new men, and a new hold on society.

 

In honor of the season of KUWTK airing tonight, let’s take a look at how much the Kar-Jen family has changed since coming into our homes via TV 11 years ago.

Hold on to your lace fronts. 

via GIPHY

Grand Opening Of Kardashian Khaos At The Mirage Hotel & Casino

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

28 photos Launch gallery

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

Continue reading See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close