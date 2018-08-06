Cancel The Gym For The Day Ladies, Beyonce Says She Has A FUPA With No Rush To Get Rid Of It

Beyonce has graced the September issue of Vogue and the photos are stunning!

Inside the article Beyonce opens up about her pregnancy. The differences between her first and second pregnancies, having a mommy pouch and how she’s in no rush to get rid of her FUPA!

(Yes, I just cancelled the gym for the day Thanks Bey!)

Queen Bey explains being a voice and sharing her platform with creatives who may feel like their voices aren’t being heard.

“When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell,” Beyonce told the magazine.

Uhm, Clearly that has been proven a myth. Not only is an African-American on the cover of the most important month for Vogue, this is the first-ever Vogue cover shot by a 23-year-old African American photographer.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience. After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.

I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.”

Enjoy the full VOGUE Article HERE

Also On 93.9 WKYS: