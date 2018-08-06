White Firefighter To Black Woman: ‘Just Do Your Job You Black B**ch!’

Don’t ever think that liberal New York City is immune to racism. A complaint filed from a city EMT against a Brooklyn firefighter proves even the Concrete Jungle is spewing with hate like everywhere else in the country.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

The New York Daily News exclusively reports, “The EMT, an African-American woman, said the firefighter from Engine Co. 290 in Brooklyn shouted the epithet at her Sunday as FDNY teams scrambled to Starrett City, where thousands were left without power following a blackout.” Allegedly, there was a tense phone call on July 29 between an EMS crew and firefighters. A white firefighter allegedly yelled at the EMT, “Just do your job, you black b**ch.” The next day, the EMT filed a complaint with the department’s EEO.

A spokesperson for FDNY released the following brief statement, “A complaint has been filed with the EEO office and an investigation has been opened.” The firefighter is still on duty.

This is far from the first time New York firefighters have been accused of racism. In June, a white firefighter called a Black firefighter the n-word, which started a brawl inside Billy’s Bar near Yankee Stadium. One of the firefighters was sprayed with pepper spray. The New York Daily News reports, “As a result, seven firefighters and an FDNY lieutenant were all suspended without pay, while the city’s Department of Investigation opened a probe of the incident.”

Clearly, the FDNY needs some proper training or several people need to be fired immediately.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

White Firefighter To Black Woman: ‘Just Do Your Job You Black B**ch!’ was originally published on newsone.com