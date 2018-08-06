Although Lady Of Rage might not ring bells with many younger Hip-Hop fans, she is very much a certified legendary lyricist. The former Death Row Records artist has been battling a mysterious illness since the top of the year and a scary incident last month has sidelined her professionally.

Over the weekend via Instagram, the Virginia native shared images of her bruises and recovery after a fainting spell just ahead of rocking at this year’s Essence Festival with Snoop Dogg and Doug E. Fresh. The usually private MC went into grand detail about her ordeal, revealing that it was a big step for her to open up to her fans on such a large scale.

“I know a lot of people have been wondering what’s going on with me in regards 2 my health, well today I will let y’all know what I know. Since Sept. 2017 I have been going back & forth to doctors & specialists for what started out as shortness of breath. Within that time I’ve been hospitalized 5 times. Initially pneumonia was the diagnosis. Then I was told pneumonitis, to “we think you have lupus or sarcoidosis”, to “you’re depressed ” take this prozac,” Rage wrote.

She added, “[F]ibromyalgia, sjorgens syndrome and idiopathic interstitial lung disease with fibrosis, which means the lungs are progressively being scarred & they don’t know why. That’s a lot, from 1 day you’re good, to the next day you’re not! My last performance was in Atlanta at the Queens of Hip Hop and thanks to my brother @dazdillinger we pulled it off!”

Rage was slated to perform on July 6 when her latest ordeal got the best of her. As a result, Rage is nursing a fractured eye orbit and received several stitches but is apparently on the mend.

Get well, Lady Of Rage!

—

Photo: WENN

Legendary Rapper Lady Of Rage Continues To Battle Mystery Illness was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: