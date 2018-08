Drake’s magical run has unfortunately come to end. But it comes via Travis Scott’s album which he is featured on which according to Hits Daily Double is projected to sell 300,000 – 400,000 units, which is a major upgrade from his previous two projects.

Astroworld, which dropped last Friday, is Travis Scott’s third studio album, loosely themed off of the Houston Based theme park of the same name.

