Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media: “Moral Vandalism”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker pulled no punches in addressing Trump’s ongoing hits against the media. The president is guilty of “moral vandalism” and has mounted an “assault on the basic ideals of democracy” in attacking the press, Booker said in an interview over the weekend.

“It’s just a shame that they can’t as a team, the White House team, really denounce that,” the Democratic senator said during an interview which aired on SiriusXM Progress, referring to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ decision not to denounce Trump’s tweets calling the press the “enemy of the people.” “Just yet another example of the moral vandalism of this president,” Booker said. “He continues to assault basic ideals of democracy. Those are things that dictators have said. It’s just really hurtful, I think, to anyone who believes in the fundamental freedoms of this country.”

Cory Booker slams Trump's attacks on media: 'Those are things that dictators have said' https://t.co/3VIB8u8mpX pic.twitter.com/MzyKLtek6p — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 6, 2018

The interview seems to be another move that positions Booker as a presidential contender for 2020. The senator hasn’t announced formal plans to run, however, he has delivered passionate speeches reminiscent of public addresses by former president Barack Obama.

” … We’ve got to stop attacking each other as a country and make other people understand that this nation is a nation for all people, for all ideas, for all religions, for all faiths,” Booker said. “All political perspectives are welcome in this country.”

“My urgency in this moment is not to attack Republicans,” he also said. “My urgency in this moment is to try to attack apathy and indifference.”

Booker joins California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris as one of the top party contenders to oust Trump from the White House.

