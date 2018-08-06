CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job, Take Notes From This Guy

Leave a comment
Frustrated black man reading annoying e-mail on laptop at home.

Source: skynesher / Getty

There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with quitting your job.

 

You think, “What will I do next?”, or “How do I tell my boss?”

 

One guy found the perfect way to break the news to his employer, and anyone who was around to listen.  Rosario Dawson found it hella funny — so did hundreds of thousands of other folks who probably want to quit.

Monday Monday Ahhhhh….Ah…Ahh…Ahhh…Ahhhhh

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

 

We all deserve to make such an epic exist at one point in our lives!

 

Have you ever dramatically quit a job before? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job, Take Notes From This Guy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close