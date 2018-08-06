Back in March, Durkio dropped his 12-song project Just Cause Y’all Waited and five months later we still f*ck with it heavy. Durk spoke to the heart of the hood with songs like “Public Housing” and “Granny Crib” and tapped into his sexier side on tracks like “Breather,” “How I Know,” and more.

Today, he released the steamy visual for “Home Body,” starring reality tv’s Alexis Skyy as his female lead. Press play to see them have some fun for the cameras.

Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video Starring Alexis Skyy was originally published on globalgrind.com