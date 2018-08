Yay its #InsecureWeek and Issa Rae is giving us complete goddess vibes on the September issue of EBONY.

The Emmy nominated actress and creator graces The Fashion Issue with style and grace! Check it…

I love seeing my beautiful black queens on the covers of magazines.

We can’t wait to support Season 3 of Insecure on HBO this Sunday August 12th!

