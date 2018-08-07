If you ain’t know that City Girls were up next, now you know.

The Miami duo, comprised of Yung Miami and JT, was signed to Quality Control last year and has been blowing up ever sense.

Assisting Drake on his number one smash hit “In My Feelings” and JT being arrested just made folks want to know more about the fast talking emcees. Check out the trailer for the Marcus Clarke directed doc about City Girls called Point Blank Period.

A City Girls doc ‘Point Blank Period’ dropping later this month directed by Marcus Clarke 🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/AhGyYqkKwn — Gabriel Williams (@Gabriel_Will1) August 6, 2018

Will you be watching when it drops later this month?

City girls doc bout to shed light on that southern girl finesse 😂 .. left the crib with $10 . Came home with a 3.5 STK doggy bag and $50 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Metro's Most Trusted (@III_Challenger) August 7, 2018

We will. Hit the flip to check out their new video “Period”.

Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About Miami's 'Pretty Face Thick Thighed' Superstars

