LHHH: Ray J Tricks Safaree Into Revealing Lyrica’s Secret, Twitter Reacts

If you were watching Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood last night, you know the tea was filled to the brim and like us, you’re probably still recovering from all the shade. Let’s just go over a few key points as a reminder.
Lyrica‘s mom also thought her text messages with Safaree were inappropriate and disrespectful to A1, Lyrica’s husband.
Brooke Valentine needs to get screened for breast cancer—and she asked Marcus to stay by her side throughout the difficult time.
And, in the last few minutes of the episode, evil genius Ray J tricked Safaree into revealing he actually did sleep with Lyrica.
