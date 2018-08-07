LHHH: Ray J Tricks Safaree Into Revealing Lyrica’s Secret, Twitter Reacts

How you react when your mom embarrasses you in public. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/MdLZSnIWVX — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 7, 2018

If you were watching Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood last night, you know the tea was filled to the brim and like us, you’re probably still recovering from all the shade. Let’s just go over a few key points as a reminder.

Lyrica‘s mom also thought her text messages with Safaree were inappropriate and disrespectful to A1, Lyrica’s husband.

Lyrica’s mom : Didn’t you tell me once Safaree sent you an inappropriate picture ? Lyrica: #LHHH pic.twitter.com/1yl0bjNaiy — B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer 📸. (@PhotosByBeanz) August 7, 2018

Brooke Valentine needs to get screened for breast cancer—and she asked Marcus to stay by her side throughout the difficult time.

It’s so sad that Brooke is so desperate for love she compromises her integrity by using an illness to get Marcus back . Girl we know you don’t have Cancer because the Shaderoom would’ve been told us! #LHHH — Adrienne Carter (@_AdrienneC) August 7, 2018

And, in the last few minutes of the episode, evil genius Ray J tricked Safaree into revealing he actually did sleep with Lyrica.

Hit the flip for more hilariously shady moments and commentary from Twitter because…

This episode is waaaaaay too much lmfao #LHHH pic.twitter.com/bOkh6xKLf7 — Anita Applebum✨ (@AnitaBonitaa_) August 7, 2018

