You notice that every time Beyonce does something phenomenal in the world, Kim Kardashian shows off her body on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian becomes a meme in failed attempt to distract attention from Beyoncé’s groundbreaking September issue of Vogue — Ariesglo (@ariesglo_) August 6, 2018

Well, it’s not a conspiracy anymore, it’s a known fact.

Kim Kardashian gathering materials to post a nude on social media whenever Beyoncé is the topic of conversation pic.twitter.com/NTWOMXWAOB — Jane 🧙🏾‍♀️ (@A_maan_duuh) August 6, 2018

After Bey broke the Internet on Monday with her Vogue cover — Kim, her bed and her body made another awkward appearance on Instagram.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

So the slander ensued.

Y’all wilding today for no reason huh pic.twitter.com/FRIsbhPJAA — #TheBeardCollector (@HOLLYandherEGO) August 6, 2018

At least the Yeezy Butter 350’s got the promo she wanted. Hit the flip to see some of the funniest ones.

The Best Kim Kardashian ‘Laying In Bed Awkwardly’ Memes So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: