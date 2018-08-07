Magic Stick: 50 Cent Defuses Stripper vs. Bartender Beef [Video]

Things almost got crazy at a New York City strip club when 50 Cent was in the building. Luckily he was able to keep the party going without incident.
Over the weekend he paid a visit to Angel’s, a gentleman’s club in the Flushing section of Queens. Fif got to showering the dancers with money which apparently drew the ire of the bar staff.
In a video that has been making the rounds on internet, 50 is shown scooping piles of cash off the stage as a stripper twerks. Traditionally any money that hits the stage now belongs to the dancers so naturally the G-Unit rapper caught some heat online for being cheap.
In true troll fashion 50 then took to his Instagram account to seize the moment by stirring the story line of him getting a refund even further.
Well according to Page Six his get back was in an effort to quell a fight. A source for the gossip column says he merely redistributed the funds. “He took the money from the strippers’ dance floor and moved it to the bartenders because the dancers were trying to fight the bartenders over him. He just moved it because they were trying to fight over him and his money.”
For those who have been living under a rock there has been a beef brewing in New York between the exotic dancers and bartenders. Nowadays, the scantily clad bottle girls are getting as much dollars if not more than the strippers. Additionally, clubs have started booking Instagram models with no prior mixology experience at the bar to drive more door swings. In late 2017 the striptease performers had enough and went on strike.
I see the ladies beefing in NY Now, Dancers vs the Bartenders. Smh… We all have to just face the fact that it's a new day, It was a time where bartenders were only allowed to serve drinks and didn't wear the same attire as the dancers. The ladies did not change that rule the clubs did, And social media made it where some promoters ( not all ) will use popular ladies who never bartended in their life, to bartend at their events an most of all use their IG celebrity to make their fans come out on their nights! New Day! Customers like new shit everything changes , so now it's a matter of dancers and bartenders having to get their fans to come spend money on them in order to eat, fair is fair I get that also. But here is the Fukery, What I do understand and acknowledge is that there is RACISM against black woman in most of these NY strip clubs! It has been going on for a while now it didn't just start? At some of my events when it's celebrities in the VIP I have to grab the black women by their hands and pull them into VIP. My last event this security clown would not let a black dancer in VIP, I told him it's my event let her up there , this fool told me no, I told him you getting paid tonight because of me let her up, he still shook his head, Now we was about to get on his skull , but I wasn't about to fuk up my own event, so I had to get a manager to check his dumb ass, then I removed his stupid ass from his post!! So if that's the argument that's being pushed as far as racism, then I have to agree, They don't let black women on stage when it's big money in the building or VIP, Unless you have built a name for yourself, So knowing this everyone needs to step their game up a notch an get it right!! Or try another state because this is how they playing, but it shouldn't be the ladies beefing with each other because it's not the ladies who set the rules!! But as far as telling women because they bartend they not supposed to eat, it's a new day , not saying it's the way that its supposed to be, but times change an ppl can do what they want with their club.. Personally I feel they should drop both titles "Strippers and Bartenders" because it's all the same shit now!
The club has yet to comment on the moment in question.
