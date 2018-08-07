Are you living or are you just existing?
It’s a question that Rickey Smiley is encouraging all of his listeners to answer because HE understands that it’s important love the life you live. For some people, it’s simply taking the time to enjoy the little things or take a vacation. For others, it’s finding a career that makes you happy or scratching something off your bucket list.
No matter what it is, Rickey wants you to live and challenge yourself to enjoy yourself.
Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Stop Being Complacent And Live Outside The Box [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com