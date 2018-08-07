Colin Kaepernick made headlines when EA Sports treated his name like a curse word in the new Madden NFL ’19. After apologizing profusely for scrubbing his entire existence from the game, EA Sports has officially fixed the “mistake.”

So they’ve edited Colin Kaepernick’s name off of the Big Sean verse on the Madden 19 soundtrack. They barely edit profanity off the games. But his name must go? — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 2, 2018

Big Sean‘s verse on the Madden ’19 soundtrack has now been corrected and includes the proper lyrics, minus any actual curse words. Listen below and if you missed the receipts that show Kaep was originally been excluded, click here.

Still, we’re all wondering…

Should I get the new madden or let it sit in the store after the pulled that Colin Kaepernick stunt? — Bizzle ig: j_b_25 (@J_B_2325) August 7, 2018

Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s Name Back In The Game was originally published on globalgrind.com