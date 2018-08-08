Drake Files To Trademark ‘Gods Plan’

Drake is making sure he gets all his coins according to ‘God’s plan!”

The Canadian superstar, 31, has filed an official application to trademark the phrase from his #1 single as of July 31st.

According to the documents, Drake plans to use the phrase for things like merchandise, music, marketing and promotions and it even looks like he may be planning to use it for a game show for

The filing might be a preventative measure, just like the rapper has previously expressed he wished he’d filed the same after his 2011 hit “The Motto.”

