Man Beaten By Bike Rider Screaming Racial Slurs In Georgetown Talks Incident

A black man was assaulted while calling the police on a white man who hit his car.

Katchazo Paho was driving when a white man riding a bike hit his car. As Paho exited the car the man begin screaming the N-word at him. Paho held the mans bike to keep the man from leaving while calling the police and that’s when the attack with the bike lock happened. Paho says he never fought back.

Also Read: White Supremacist Arrested For Participating In Violent Charlottesville Rally

The suspect, Maxim Smith, is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and the crime is being investigated as a hate crime.

Paho needed 18 stitches to close the wound.

This is on the heels of the “Unite The Right” rally heads to D.C. this Sunday. Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and others are schedule to attend what many call a “White Supremacist” rally. Last years rally saw violence and more in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Source: WJLA

RELATED: David Duke Among Speakers At The White Supremacist Rally In D.C.

RELATED: Charlottesville: First-Degree Murder Charge For Man Accused Of Attack Killing Heather Heyer

Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots Following The Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr [Photos] 30 photos Launch gallery Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots Following The Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr [Photos] 1. 'Curfew After MLK Riots' Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. The Washington Post Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. SLUG: MLK/RIOTS INPUT DATE: 3/20/2008 PHOTOGRAPHER: MATTHEW L Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. Riots After MLK Assassination Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. Front page of The Washington Post, April 6, 1968 during the rio Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. Front page of The Washington Post, April 5, 1968 during the rio Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. SLUG: MLK/RIOTS INPUT DATE: 3/20/2008 PHOTOGRAPHER: MATTHEW L Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. Race Riots In Washington D.C. Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Riot Aftermath Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Riot in DC Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. Aftermath Of The 1968 Riots Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Soldier standing guard in a Washington, D.C., street with the ruins of buildings that were destroyed during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., 8 April 1968. Photographer: Warren K Leffler. Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. Washington DC Race Riots Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. US-RACE RIOTS-WASHINGTON Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. US-RACE RIOTS-WASHINGTON Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. US-RACE RIOTS-WASHINGTON Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Troops Patrol Washington, DC After Assassination of Martin Luther King Source:Getty 17 of 30 18. Washington, DC, After Riot Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. Downtown Washington After the Martin Luther King Riots Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. Soldiers in DC Sleep in Laundromat Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. 82nd Airborne Patrolling Washington, DC Source:Getty 21 of 30 22. Soldiers Guarding Capitol Building Source:Getty 22 of 30 23. Robert Kennedy Touring Washington Neighborhood Source:Getty 23 of 30 24. Robert Kennedy Touring Washington District After Fires Source:Getty 24 of 30 25. Robert Kennedy and Wife Ethel Touring Fire-Damaged Area of Washington Source:Getty 25 of 30 26. Robert F. Kennedy Touring Riot Damage Source:Getty 26 of 30 27. Robert F. Kennedy Visits Riot Scene in Washington DC Source:Getty 27 of 30 28. President Richard Nixon, George Romney and Walter Washington tour Neighborhood Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. Riot-Damaged Store Source:Getty 29 of 30 30. Aftermath of Washington Riots Source:Getty 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots Following The Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr [Photos] Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots Following The Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr [Photos] Washington, D.C. riots of 1968 were six days of riots that erupted in Washington, D.C., following the assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968.

Man Beaten By Bike Rider Screaming Racial Slurs In Georgetown Talks Incident was originally published on woldcnews.com