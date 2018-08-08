G-Eazy embarked on The Endless Summer Tour in July and is currently coming to a city near you very soon. Hip-Hop Wired has launched sweepstakes for fans to score a pair of tickets on us and it’s pretty easy to sign up for your chance to win.

Joining G-Eazy on the tour are Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, Murda Beatz, and P-Lo. Thursday night (Aug. 9), the gang will touch down in Austin, Texas before hopping up to Dallas for a Friday (Aug. 10) set ahead of heading to the East Coast to thrill the masses.

Check out our sweepstakes page by following this link.

If you want to cop some tickets for yourself and the crew, Live Nation has you covered and you can get them right here.

—

Photo: Live Nation

See G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign & More On The Endless Summer Tour On Hip-Hop Wired! was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: