Sometimes you need a step by step manual on what you need to be a hustler. Rapper K. Pilla does just that on his new single “Hustlaz Anthem.” Pay attention and take notes.

K. Pilla “Hustlaz Anthem” [Video] was originally published on hot1041stl.com

