The Black Lives Matter D.C. Co-Organizers Dornethia Taylor and Makia Green stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss their counter protest against the Unite the Right rally on August 12.
-What is Black Lives Matter D.C.
-Gentrification
-Makiyah Wilson’s Shooting
-Anti Unite the Right Rally March on Aug. 12
-Support Available during March
-Safety during the March
Latest…
- Black Lives Matter D.C. resists Unite the Right Rally, Neo-Nazis, and more…
- 9 O’Clock Check-In Throwback – Malcolm Xavier
- LOL: Here’s Proof That Mannequins Are Sometimes Funnier Than Real People
- Maliibu Miitch SIts Down With Little Bacon Bear
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours