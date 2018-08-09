Black Lives Matter D.C. resists Unite the Right Rally, Neo-Nazis, and more…

The Black Lives Matter D.C. Co-Organizers Dornethia Taylor and Makia Green stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss their counter protest against the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

-What is Black Lives Matter D.C.

-Gentrification

-Makiyah Wilson’s Shooting

-Anti Unite the Right Rally March on Aug. 12

-Support Available during March

-Safety during the March

