Woman Shot At McDonalds In Fredericksburg

A woman was shot at a McDonald’s In Fredericksburg on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the restaurant on 1701 Carl D. Silver Parkway.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the suspect, a black male, leaving the scene in a black GMC Yukon XL.

The suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Source: WJLA

