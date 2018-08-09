If Iggy Azalea were on Facebook right now, we think it’s safe to say that her relationship status would read “it’s complicated”.

On Tuesday, while playing “True or False” on Y100 in Miami, she was asked whether she was dating the 26-year-old Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, to which she quickly answered, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship.”

However, on Thursday, Azalea posted on Twitter that she is “single”. See the tweet below:

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Azalea followed that tweet up with few others tweets, station that she’s “going to be alone forever,” plus a pie chart titled, “Will i ever find the love of my life?”. See the tweets below:

I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever.

Iam completely fine with that.

I have a routine now.

I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Iggy Azalea Says She’s Single After Revealing Romance With DeAndre Hopkins was originally published on radionowindy.com

