Ben Jealous is facing some backlash after he dropped the f-word when responding to a reporter’s question on Wednesday (August 8).
Jealous has since sent out three tweets to say he’s sorry to Washington Post reporter Erin Cox for using profanity when responding to her question about whether or not he considers himself a socialist, and went on record again to say that he does not consider himself a socialist, but rather a “venture capitalist.”
Fox Baltimore reports:
Jealous has been severely criticized in two televised political ads sponsored by the Republican Governor’s Association.
The ad says if elected governor of Maryland, Jealous would raise sales and income taxes. Some Republicans have even labeled the Democratic gubernatorial contender a socialist.
So when the Post reporter asked Jealous if he considered himself a socialist, Jealous responded by saying: “Are you f—ing kidding me? Does that put too fine a point on it?”
After the news conference, Jealous tweeted a statement apologizing for “my inappropriate language.”
Jealous added: “As a former journalist, I know how important it is for a free society to respect reporters and answer their questions honestly.”
In the statement, Jealous also says: “I’m a venture capitalist, not a socialist. I have never referred to myself as a socialist nor would I govern as one.”
Source: Fox Baltimore
Ben Jealous Apologizes For Dropping F-Bomb At Reporter [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com