Ben Jealous Apologizes For Dropping F-Bomb At Reporter [VIDEO]

Ben Jealous is facing some backlash after he dropped the f-word when responding to a reporter’s question on Wednesday (August 8).

Jealous has since sent out three tweets to say he’s sorry to Washington Post reporter Erin Cox for using profanity when responding to her question about whether or not he considers himself a socialist, and went on record again to say that he does not consider himself a socialist, but rather a “venture capitalist.”

I want to apologize to @ErinatThePost for my inappropriate language in response to her question earlier today. As a former journalist, I know how important it is for a free society to respect reporters and answer their questions honestly. — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) August 8, 2018

I spent the last five years of my life working as a venture capitalist investing in small businesses and creating jobs in Maryland and across the country. I believe we can make this economy work for all of us. That’s what this campaign is all about. — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) August 8, 2018

Let me answer @ErinatThePost’s question once and for all. I’m a venture capitalist, not a socialist. I have never referred to myself as a socialist nor would I govern as one. — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) August 8, 2018

Fox Baltimore reports:

Jealous has been severely criticized in two televised political ads sponsored by the Republican Governor’s Association.

The ad says if elected governor of Maryland, Jealous would raise sales and income taxes. Some Republicans have even labeled the Democratic gubernatorial contender a socialist.

So when the Post reporter asked Jealous if he considered himself a socialist, Jealous responded by saying: “Are you f—ing kidding me? Does that put too fine a point on it?”

After the news conference, Jealous tweeted a statement apologizing for “my inappropriate language.”

Jealous added: “As a former journalist, I know how important it is for a free society to respect reporters and answer their questions honestly.”

In the statement, Jealous also says: “I’m a venture capitalist, not a socialist. I have never referred to myself as a socialist nor would I govern as one.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Ben Jealous Apologizes For Dropping F-Bomb At Reporter [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: