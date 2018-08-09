Kevin Hart Awards High School Students HBCU Scholarships

Kevin Hart continues to give back to the people. He has teamed up with the United Negro College Fund to provide kids an opportunity at higher education.

The comedian’s “Help From The Hart Charity” partnered up with KIPP Public Schools to give $300,000 each in scholarship donations. Their monies will be administered via the UNCF.

18 worthy students were chosen throughout Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.. They are expected to attend 11 different historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country. Winners were selected based on academic performance and involvement in their local communities.

In a press release Kevin expressed pride regarding his involvement. “Education and knowledge are powerful. I just wanted to do my part in providing opportunities for our future leaders, especially from my Philly hometown, and show support for HBCU’s. This is just the beginning; trust me when I tell you there are a lot more kids who want to go to college who don’t have the money to make it happen.”

On Instagram he also confirmed eight of the students hail from his home town of Philadelphia.

John Fisher, chair of the KIPP Foundation Board of Directors, also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity they are bestowing on the lucky high school students. “We are incredibly grateful to both [the] UNCF and Kevin Hart for their partnership and support to help our students thrive in college and achieve their dreams”.

KIPP public charter schools are a non-profit network of college-preparatory schools educating early childhood, elementary, middle, and high school students.

