Kanye Speechless After Trump Separating Families Question On Jimmy Kimmel

Kanye West sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night to discuss family, his bi-polar diagnosis and his love for Donald Trump.

Kanye easily explained how Hollywood and Hip Hop circles would try to shun him from stating his opinion on 45. You can watch the full interview in the first video below.

Scroll down to see Kanye speechless.

However, when Kimmel put the pressure on Ye to speak on Trumps separation of families policy, the chaos at the boarder and if he thinks he cares about Black people, the rap genius sat speechless.

Welp.

