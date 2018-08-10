Omarosa Manigault-Newman Reveals Trump Unleashed Racist Slurs & Says There Is Audio

Omarosa Manigault-Newman held nothing back in her critique of President Donald Trump, and new bombshells revealed in her upcoming memoir are taking even bigger shots. The former White House staffer says the one-time host of The Apprentice used racial slurs on the show and even turned his acid tongue onto the half-Filipino husband of Kellyanne Conway.

The Guardian reports:

The future US president was caught on mic uttering the taboo racial slur “multiple times” during the making of his reality TV show The Apprentice and there is a tape to prove it, according to Manigault Newman, citing three unnamed sources.

Trump has been haunted from around the time of his election in 2016 by allegations that outtakes from the reality TV show exist in which he is heard saying the N-word and using other offensive language.

In her book, Unhinged, a copy of which was obtained by the Guardian ahead of its publication next week, the former Apprentice participant insists that the reports are true, although she does not say she heard him use the word herself.

She also claims that she personally witnessed Trump use racial epithets about the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway, who is half Filipino. “Would you look at this George Conway article?” she quotes the president as saying. “F**ing FLIP! Disloyal! F*cking Goo-goo.”

Apparently, Omarosa has emerged from The Sunken Place as just last year, she didn’t think Trump was racist.

Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House will be released on Aug. 14.

