Black Bond: Film Producer Eyes Idris Elba For James Bond Role

James Bond, the legendary spy currently played in the modern Hollywood version by Daniel Craig, has been the subject of conversation and controversy ever since Idris Elba was rumored to be taking the role. The dashing Englishman is back in the conversation again as Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli said its time for an epic change in the franchise.

The Daily Star reports:

The Hollywood chief, 58, told an industry pal “it is time” for the famous spy to be played by a black actor.

Director Antoine Fuqua chatted to Barbara about who will take over from Daniel Craig, 50, if he hangs up his gun after the next Bond film, due next year.

Idris, 45, is in the running to take on the coveted role.

Antoine, 52, revealed Barbara feels “it is time” for an ethnic minority actor to star as 007 and she is certain “it will happen eventually”.

He added: “Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Elba has denied the connection in times past and even suggested that a woman should take the iconic role.

