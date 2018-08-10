Tekashi 6ix9ine May Get Between 1 to 3 Years In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine got himself into a load of legal trouble after getting caught on video simulating sex acts near a minor girl. The rapper struck a plea deal in 2015 that kept him out of prison but his recent arrests have prosecutors looking to nullify his deal and send the rainbow hair-colored artist get one to three years in prison.

Tekashi, aka Daniel Hernandez, showed up Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court with four bodyguards and was supposed to be sentenced to three years’ probation for posting a lewd video of a half-dressed 13-year-old girl performing oral sex on a pal.

In the clip, he thrusts his hips behind her simulating a sex act, according to court papers.

He pleaded guilty in exchange for the no-jail sentence — but agreed not to get re-arrested and fulfill a host of other conditions, including an apology letter to the victim and her family.

Prosecutor Sara Weiss asked Justice Felicia Mennin to yank the deal after he was busted in Texas last January for choking a teen fan and collared a few months later in Brooklyn for driving on a suspended license and assaulting a cop.

Weiss is also asking the judge to revoke the 22-year-old rapper’s “youthful offender” status, which would have eliminated any record of crime as a result of his social media antics and connection to the Bloods gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is due in court on Oct. 2 to learn his fate.

