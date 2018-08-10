A political ad paid for by the Republican Governor’s Association has drawn fire from the Jealous campaign because of statements shown in the ad.
An attorney representing the Jealous campaign issued a letter to Baltimore television stations asking for them to pull the plug on the ad they referred to as “too extreme.” The letter claims the ad is blatantly false and misleading.
Source: Baltimore Sun
Ben Jealous Campaign Asks TV Stations To Stop Running Republican Attack Ads was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
