Governor Larry Hogan On ‘Unite The Right’ Rally This Weekend: “Hate Has No Place In Our Society”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement ahead of planned white supremacist demonstrations in Virginia and Washington, D.C.
In the statement he says “Hate has no place in our society, and these white supremacists and the racism and bigotry they spew are not welcome in our state – today, this weekend, or ever.”
Hogan continues on to say that Maryland is a place people of all backgrounds and beliefs can make a home and that that diversity is celebrated throughout the state.
Source: Fox Baltimore
was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com