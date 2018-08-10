Rookie Running Back Derrius Guice Out For Season With Torn ACL

Washington Redskins rookie Derrius Guice will miss the 2018-19 NFL season with torn ACL. Guice was injured in Washington’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Guice, the 2nd-round draft for the ‘Skins was competing with fellow running backs Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine for the starting job.

The LSU product rushed 6 times for 19 yards in his first game of his NFL career.

Tight End Manasseh Garner also torn his ACL. Both players are expected to make a full recovery and are looking forward to playing in 2019.

