Rookie Running Back Derrius Guice Out For Season With Torn ACL

Washington Redskins rookie Derrius Guice will miss the 2018-19 NFL season with torn ACL. Guice was injured in Washington’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
Guice, the 2nd-round draft for the ‘Skins was competing with fellow running backs Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine for the starting job.
The LSU product rushed 6 times for 19 yards in his first game of his NFL career.
Tight End Manasseh Garner also torn his ACL. Both players are expected to make a full recovery and are looking forward to playing in 2019.
