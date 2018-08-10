CLOSE
National
Home > National

Pastor John Gray Doesn’t ‘Agree With Gays’ But Has No Issue Sitting With A Racist President

A 2010 tweet has resurfaced.

Leave a comment

Pastor John Gray is still suffering the backlash for participating and praying with President Donald Trump for a photo-op at the White House last week. Now, an old tweet of Gray has surfaced Gray saying he doesn’t agree with “gays” — so you can’t help ask, you don’t agree with gays but sit down with a racist president.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

In August of 2010, John Gray, who has a reality show on Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN network tweeted, “tired of people saying Christians hate gays becuz we don’t agree with them! That’s not hate! It’s called taking a stand. I’ll b unpopular.”

Clay Cane, a radio host on Sirius XM Urban View, captured a screen of the tweet and wrote on Instagram, “Let’s not forget Pastor John Gray tweeted this in 2010 … as if ‘gays’ are a yes or no question to ‘agree’ with.” He also wrote, “Pastor John Gray condemns ‘gays’ but won’t condemn a lying, corrupt, racist who shows more respect to a Russian dictator than American citizens like Maxine Waters, Pres. Obama, LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick.”

See below:

How unfortunate Gray is “taking a stand” against “gays” but can’t take a stand when Trump lies about Black unemployment to his face and Pastor Darrell Scott says Trump will be our most “pro-Black president.” But this is the same man who compared his sit down with Trump to a meeting with Jesus.

In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Pastor John Gray Doesn’t ‘Agree With Gays’ But Has No Issue Sitting With A Racist President was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close