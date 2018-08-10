Meek Mill Sounds Off On Trump, Says People Should ‘Use Power’ To Vote For Change

Meek Mill is focused on his fight for criminal justice reform across the nation. The “Staying Woke” rapper, however, revealed that his battle for a better future for people of color likely won’t take him to the White House.

“The only way I would be involved with the White House is if the White House is helping non-violent drug offenders or people who have got large amounts of time for crimes that don’t match the time,” Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, told ABC News in an interview published Friday.

The rapper and father who was released from prison in April reportedly considered meeting with Trump to participate in a criminal justice reform panel in May. He later canceled the visit, turning to media outlets to get the word out about change, including that at the voting booth.

Meek urged people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, particularly supporting local officials like district attorneys and judges.

“We’re the people who have to be judged by these people,” the rapper said. “I think we should all use our power and (vote for) people who are normal people and people who will use power with morals.”

In also pushing for change, Meek, who was jailed for five months for a nonviolent probation violation stemming from a 2008 drug and gun case, has pointed attention to the case of Eric Riddick, a man who he met in prison. Riddick has been fighting for his freedom for decades to no avail.

The man is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder but filed an appeal after learning that the lone witness in the case recanted his testimony; a judge rejected the appeal. Riddick’s case — under review by Philadelphia’s Conviction Intergrity Unit — serves as an indicator of the deeply flawed system that locks up people of color at alarming rates.

“Judges can actually believe you’re innocent but still keep you in prison,” Meek said in responding to Riddick’s case.

